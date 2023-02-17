MSU football offers 2024 Texas LB Brandon Booker

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to express interest in 2024 linebacker Brandon Booker of DeSoto, Texas.

Booker announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Booker is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, and plays for DeSoto High.

Booker is not yet rated on 247Sports, but appears to be on pace to be ranked very high in the 2024 class based on the schools showing interest. Michigan State is the 13th school to extend him a scholarship offer, and joins the likes of Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State and LSU.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire