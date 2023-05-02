MSU football offers 2024 Ohio 3-star S Reggie Powers

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star safety prospect from the state of Ohio.

Reggie Powers of Dayton, Ohio announced on Monday afternoon that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Powers plays for Centerville High, and is listed 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.

Powers ranks as the No. 56 safety prospect and No. 19 player from Ohio in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 606 overall prospect nationally.

Powers holds offers from nearly 30 programs, including Ohio State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He is currently projected to commit to Ohio State.

Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University! Thank you @HarlonBarnett @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/OVbCvrndNf — Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) May 1, 2023

