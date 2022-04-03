MSU football offers 2024 Georgia RB Brandon Hood

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 running back prospect Brandon Hood of McDonough, Ga.

Hood announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Friday. Hood plays for Eagles Landing Christian Academy, and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds.

Michigan State football is the first school to extend an offer to Hood, according to 247Sports. He is currently unranked on the recruiting website, but I’m sure that will change with the Spartans showing interest in this prospect.