MSU football offers 2024 4-star, top 10 RB Peyton Lewis

Michigan State football is looking to land one of the top running backs in the 2024 class.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to four-star running back Peyton Lewis of Salem, Va. He announced the offer from Michigan State via Twitter on Thursday.

Lewis ranks as the No. 9 running back and No. 141 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Virginia.

Michigan State is one of more than 30 schools to extend Lewis an offer at this point in his recruitment. He also has offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Michigan State football redshirt freshman offensive lineman suffers apparent knee injury Spartan Stadium listed as one of Big Ten's 'scariest places to play' by Saturday Tradition Spartans offer in-state 2026 CB AJ Marks

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire