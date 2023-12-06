MSU football offers 2024 3-star DL, NC State commit Chase Bondy

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an Ohio defensive lineman currently committed to NC State.

Chase Bond of Massillon, Ohio announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Bond is listed as a three-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class and has been committed to NC State since June.

Bond ranks as the No. 133 defensive lineman prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 47 player from Ohio.

Michigan State is only the fourth FBS program to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from NC State, Western Michigan and Temple.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire