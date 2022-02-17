MSU football offers 2023 St. Louis 3-star WR Fredrick Moore

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
MSU football offers 2023 St. Louis 3-star WR Fredrick Moore
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class.

Fredrick Moore of St. Louis announced on Wednesday that he has received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Michigan State is the 14th school to extend a scholarship offer to Moore, with Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Texas A&M and West Virginia also expressing interest in his talents.

Moore is ranked as the No. 85 wide receiver and No. 588 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

