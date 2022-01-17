MSU football offers 2023 Pennsylvania 3-star LB Phil Picciotti

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti of Perkasie, Pa.

Picciotti announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Sunday afternoon. Picciotti is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, and plays for Pennridge High.

Picciotti is ranked as the No. 352 overall prospect and No. 31 linebacker in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He now holds scholarship offers from numerous big-time programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Pitt, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!