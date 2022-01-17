MSU football offers 2023 Pennsylvania 3-star LB Phil Picciotti
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti of Perkasie, Pa.
Picciotti announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Sunday afternoon. Picciotti is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, and plays for Pennridge High.
Picciotti is ranked as the No. 352 overall prospect and No. 31 linebacker in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He now holds scholarship offers from numerous big-time programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Pitt, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
After a great conversation with @CoachEls_MSU I’m excited to announce I’ve received an offer from Michigan State University!! @Coach_mtucker @ScottieHazelton @MSU_Football @CMuller_96 #GoGreen #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/Ym8m5zLhjB
— Phil Picciotti (@PhilPicciotti) January 16, 2022
