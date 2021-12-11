MSU football offers 2023 ATH Jamari Johnson of Inglewood, Calif.

In this article:

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 athlete Jamari Johnson of Inglewood, Calif.

Johnson revealed the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Friday evening. Johnson is currently unranked on 247Sports, and plays for Inglewood High.

Johnson now holds eight scholarship offers — most notably from Michigan State, Florida State and Louisville.

Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan state 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fNrEH2WST7 — Jamari Johnson ATH c/o 2023 6’4 235 2023 ATH (@JamariJJ2) December 10, 2021

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do Spartans land in final batch of rankings?

More Football!