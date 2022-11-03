Michigan State football has extended an offer to an under-the-radar wide receiver prospect from Alabama.

Clyde Curry of Gadsden City, Ala. announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is a wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class and currently unranked on 247Sports.

Curry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, and reportedly runs a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He plays for Gadsden City High.

Michigan State is the fifth program to extend him and offer but the first power five school to do so. He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

MSU Football Recruit Tracker: Every committed player in the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class

Story continues

More Football!

MSU football offers 2023 Alabama WR Clyde Curry Kenneth Walker wins offensive rookie of the month award Michigan State football offers 2023 DT from Ohio

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire