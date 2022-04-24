MSU football offers 2023 3-star TE Vance Bolyard of Greensboro, N.C.

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star tight end Vance Bolyard.

Bolyard announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans following an unofficial visit on Sunday. He hails from Greensboro, N.C.

Bolyard ranks as the No. 43 tight end in the 2023 class and No. 764 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Michigan State is the 21st program to extend Bolyard a scholarship offer, and first since Minnesota in late March. He also holds offers from Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt, Rutgers, Boston College, Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and numerous group of five schools.

