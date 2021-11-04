MSU Football offers 2023 3-star DL Hunter Osborne of Trussville, Ala.

Michigan State is the latest power five school to show interest in 2023 three-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne of Trussville, Ala.

Osborne announced on Wednesday night that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Michigan State joins 32 other programs that have offered Osborne, including Auburn, Texas A&M, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC.

Osborne is ranked as the No. 332 overall prospect in the 2023 class, and No. 54 defensive lineman.

