MSU football names captains for matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday

Michigan State football will look to bounce-back and snap a four-game losing streak against Wisconsin on Saturday from Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans announced on Friday the captains for this week’s game against the Badgers. See below who is going to serve as the Spartans’ offensive, defensive and special teams captains:

J.D. Duplain (Offense)

Jacoby Windmon (Defense)

Bryce Baringer (Special Teams)

