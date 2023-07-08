MSU football moving up recruiting rankings after recent surge of commits

Michigan State football has been on fire on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks and it’s showing in the recruiting rankings.

The Spartans added to their 2024 class on Friday evening with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh of River Rouge, Mich. He is the 12th commit in the Spartans’ 2024 class, and the ninth player to commit to Michigan State since June 14.

The Spartans have noticed a nice bump in the recruiting rankings on Rivals and 247Sports because of the recent surge on the recruiting trail. The overall team rankings might not show it but if you dive deeper into the numbers you’ll see Michigan State is in a position to potentially finish with another top 25 class.

On Rivals, Michigan State currently has the No. 43 overall class in the country — which ranks as No. 11 in the Big Ten. That’s not great — but if you look at the average prospect ranking, Michigan State is just outside the top 25 at No. 29 — which is behind only Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 10), Penn State (No. 18) and Wisconsin (No. 22).

Overall team recruiting rankings are heavily based on the size of the class. However, if you look at average stars per recruit, per @Rivals, MSU football now has the 29th highest average in the country and is 5th in the Big Ten, behind OSU (1), UM (10), PSU (18), & WIS (22). 🤷 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) July 8, 2023

As of Saturday morning, Michigan State has moved up to No. 45 in 247Sports’ overall rankings — which is No. 12 in the Big Ten. But again, more importantly, they are sitting at No. 25 nationally in average prospect ranking — which is fifth in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 9), Penn State (No. 15) and Wisconsin (No. 21).

Overall rankings are based heavily on number of commits in your class, so it’s no surprise to see Michigan State lower than many of their peers in the Big Ten with only 12 commits. However, it’s promising and more notable at this point in the recruiting cycle that they rank so high in the average prospect numbers.

For Michigan State to finish with a top 25 class, they’ll probably need to add at least 10 more commits but at this point in the cycle, they are in good shape. The overall team rankings may say otherwise, but if you take a deeper look you’ll see that the Spartans are prime for another strong recruiting class under head coach Mel Tucker.

