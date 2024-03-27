MSU football makes top 8 for 3-star ATH Elijah Dotson

Michigan State football cracked the top eight list for an in-state athlete picking up interest from numerous big-time programs.

Elijah Dotson of Detroit revealed his top eight schools list on Wednesday, which included the Spartans. The other schools that made his list were Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan, Pitt, Illinois, Kansas and Penn State.

Dotson is listed as three-star athlete in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the 18 athlete and No. 6 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Currently, Dotson is projected to end up in Ann Arbor, Mich. with a pair of crystal ball predictions in favor of the Wolverines.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire