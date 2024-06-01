MSU Football makes 3-star DL Abu Tarawallie’s top 4 schools list

Michigan State football has made the top four for arguably the top player from Minnesota in the 2025 class.

Three-star defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie released his top four schools list on Friday, which featured the Spartans. Kansas State, Minnesota and Wisconsin also made the cut.

Tarawallie is ranked as the No. 72 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Minnesota in the class.

Michigan State will be hosting Tarawallie for an official visit on June 7, according to 247Sports. He also has official visits scheduled with the Wildcats, Golden Gophers and Badgers over the next few weeks.

Announcing my top 4 blessed to be put in this position. BIG DECISIONS TO BE MADE!!! 🟢🟣🟠🔴? pic.twitter.com/93qhzMJ5jY — Abu (@ABTarawallie) May 31, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire