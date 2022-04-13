MSU football: Luke Campbell, AJ Arcuri named to National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
  • Michigan State Spartans
The National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society honors college football players who have maintained at least a 3.2 GPA throughout their entire collegiate career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Michigan State football offensive linemen Luke Campbell and AJ Arcuri would receive the award after six years with Michigan State.

Matt Wenzel of MLive had the scoop first:

