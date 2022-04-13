MSU football: Luke Campbell, AJ Arcuri named to National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society
The National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society honors college football players who have maintained at least a 3.2 GPA throughout their entire collegiate career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Michigan State football offensive linemen Luke Campbell and AJ Arcuri would receive the award after six years with Michigan State.
Matt Wenzel of MLive had the scoop first:
Former Michigan State OL Luke Campbell and AJ Arcuri were named today to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society. The honor goes to those who maintained at least a 3.2 GPA throughout their entire career. Both spent six seasons with the Spartans.
— Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) April 13, 2022