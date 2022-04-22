MSU football listed in top 8 for 2023 4-star California CB Daylen Austin
Michigan State football is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite cornerback prospect in the 2023 class.
Four-star cornerback Daylen Austin released his top eight schools list on Thursday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by a list of elite programs, including Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia, Nebraska and USC.
Austin hails from Long Beach, Calif. and plays for Long Beach Poly. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.
He ranks as the No. 15 cornerback and No. 141 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.
