MSU football listed in top 5 for 2023 4-star OT Chase Bisontis

Michigan State football is one of five schools still left standing for one of the top tackle prospects in the 2023 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis released his top five schools list on Saturday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Rutgers on Bisontis’ top five list.

Bisontis is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 58 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also ranked as the top player in New Jersey.

Bisontis holds offers from nearly 40 programs so it’s big for Michigan State to be one of five schools still alive for his talents. We will know soon enough if the Spartans can land this elite prospect, but for now this is great to see for Michigan State.

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me but this is my top 5‼️ pic.twitter.com/50gEBfHpYS — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) May 21, 2022

