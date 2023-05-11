MSU football listed in top 5 for Oklahoma 4-star DL Xadavien Sims

Michigan State football is one of five schools still in the running for an elite defensive lineman prospect with a commitment looming later this month.

Four-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims released a list of his top five schools, and to no surprise, the Spartans are still in the mix. The other four schools listed were Vanderbilt, TCU, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Top 5️⃣. I will be announcing my decision live at @C4SportOklahoma pro day on may 20th!! pic.twitter.com/BTisuitrAA — Xadavien Sims🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@XadavienS) May 10, 2023

As part of releasing his top five schools, Sims also announced that he’ll reveal his college choice on May 20.

Sims ranks as the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Oklahoma.

Michigan State has long been considered the favorite to land Sims, with multiple crystal ball projections being submitted in the Spartans’ favor back in November of 2022. However, things can always change on the recruiting trail, so we won’t know if Sims plans to be a Spartan or not until later this month.

