MSU football listed in top 15 of preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Robert Bondy
·2 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football will open the 2022 season ranked just a few spots outside the top 10.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll was released on Monday, and the Spartans landed inside the top 15. Michigan State came in at No. 14, one spot behind North Carolina State and one spot ahead of USC.

Michigan State was one of four Big Ten teams to be ranked in the preseason poll. Ohio State was the highest ranked Big Ten squad at No. 2, with Michigan (No. 6) and Wisconsin (No. 20) being the other two ranked teams from the league. Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue also received votes in the preseason poll.

A look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

