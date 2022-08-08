MSU football listed in top 15 of preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Michigan State football will open the 2022 season ranked just a few spots outside the top 10.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll was released on Monday, and the Spartans landed inside the top 15. Michigan State came in at No. 14, one spot behind North Carolina State and one spot ahead of USC.

Michigan State was one of four Big Ten teams to be ranked in the preseason poll. Ohio State was the highest ranked Big Ten squad at No. 2, with Michigan (No. 6) and Wisconsin (No. 20) being the other two ranked teams from the league. Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue also received votes in the preseason poll.

A look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Alabama 1,634 54 2 Ohio State 1,564 5 3 Georgia 1,542 6 4 Clemson 1,356 – 5 Notre Dame 1,284 – 6 Michigan 1,232 – 7 Texas A&M 1,219 – 8 Utah 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma 1,027 – 10 Baylor 891 – 11 Oklahoma State 859 – 12 Oregon 734 – 13 North Carolina State 726 – 14 Michigan State 711 – 15 Southern California 602 – 16 Pittsburgh 450 – 17 Miami (Fl) 433 – 18 Texas 383 1 19 Wake Forest 381 – 20 Wisconsin 369 – 21 Kentucky 353 – 22 Cincinnati 339 – 23 Arkansas 334 – 24 Ole Miss 327 – 25 Houston 257 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

