MSU football listed in top 15 for elite 2023 4-star DE Chandavian Bradley
Michigan State is one of 15 schools still in the running for one of the elite edge rushers in the 2023 class.
Chandavian Bradley of Platte City, Mo. revealed his top 15 schools list on Friday, with the Spartans cracking the list. Michigan State is joined by Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Iowa State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
Bradley is a four-star prospect and listed as the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 1 player from Missouri.
This just how I feel at this moment! Things can change❗️@rledits24 @PCHSAthletics1 @HeroKanu @_pcpirates @DemetricDWarren @UANextFootball #YoungKing pic.twitter.com/VKySQE2xAk
— 𝕐𝕆𝕌ℕ𝔾 𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 (@chandavian23) December 10, 2021
