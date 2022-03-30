Breaking News:

MSU football listed in top 12 for 2023 4-star LB Phil Picciotti

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football is one of 12 schools still in the running for a big-time linebacker in the 2023 class.

Phil Picciotti of Perkasie, Pa. revealed his top 12 on Wednesday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by South Carolina, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Picciotti is a four-star prospect on 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 33 linebacker in the class.

Key Takeaways from Mel Tucker's mid-spring press conference for Michigan State football

