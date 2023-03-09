MSU football listed in top 12 for Texas 2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne

Michigan State football remains in the hunt for a big-time running back target in the 2024 class.

Four-star running back Jeremy Payne of Missouri City, Texas revealed his top 12 schools on Wednesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Houston, Kansas, Oregon, Duke, Auburn, Penn State and Oregon State.

Payne ranks as the No. 14 running back and No. 195 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also marked as the No. 32 player from the state of Texas.

Michigan State is one of 23 programs to offer Payne a scholarship, according to 247Sports. Oklahoma is considered the early favorites to land Payne’s commitment, but we will see in time how the Spartans shake out for this elite prospect.

