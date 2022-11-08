MSU football listed in top 10 of 2024 5-star Edge Eddrick Houston

Michigan State football remains in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

Five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston announced his top 10 schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by some of the game’s biggest programs — Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU.

Houston ranks as the No. 3 edge rusher and No. 15 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He also is listed as the No. 4 player from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire