MSU football listed in top 10 of 2024 5-star Edge Eddrick Houston
Michigan State football remains in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.
Five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston announced his top 10 schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by some of the game’s biggest programs — Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU.
Houston ranks as the No. 3 edge rusher and No. 15 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He also is listed as the No. 4 player from Georgia.
Top 10… @CoachDanLanning @coachchoice @Coach_Gummy @CoachHutzler @Coach_MColeman @coachski_ @CoachTedRoof @R2X_Rushmen1 @coachg76 @coachjcain @Coach_Davis22 @_DeMackk @CoachApp35 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachDash @CoachDre_ @CoachBRogersDL @RecruitGeorgia @BufordGAPrspcts pic.twitter.com/WEq0Mx4xOI
— Eddrick Houston (@HoustonEddrick) November 8, 2022
