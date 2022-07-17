MSU football listed in top 10 for 2024 Florida 5-star CB Charles Lester III

Michigan State football has made the first cut for a big-time talent in the 2024 class.

Five-star cornerback Charles Lester III released his top 10 schools list on Saturday, which included Michigan State. Also featured on his list was Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC and Georgia.

Lester hails from Sarasota, Fla. and is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also marked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 7 player from Florida.

Lester holds offers from more than 20 programs, and is a highly-touted prospect in the class. He will be someone Spartans’ fans should keep an eye on to see if Michigan State can remain in the hunt for his talents until the end.

