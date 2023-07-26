MSU football listed in latest College Football News’ bowl projections

Michigan State is considered by many as a fringe bowl team entering the 2023 season, and College Football News believes they’ll reach the postseason.

College Football News released a new batch of bowl projections this week which has the Spartans bowling. Michigan State is slated to play in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 in the updated bowl projections. The bowl projections from College Football News has the Spartans playing UCF of the Big 12.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections from College Football News:

College Football News 2023 preseason bowl projections, predictions, and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff. Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions 2023 Preseason https://t.co/i524NUFOCI — College Football News (@ColFootballNews) July 26, 2023

