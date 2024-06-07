MSU Football listed as finalist for Illinois 3-star DL Brad Fitzgibbon

Michigan State is one of three finalists for a three-star defensive lineman from Illinois.

Brad Fitzgibbon of Chicago released his top three schools list on Wednesday, which included the Spartans. Kansas and Iowa were his two other finalists.

Fitzgibbon is ranked as the No. 86 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 855 overall prospect in the class.

Fitzgibbon holds offers from nearly 20 schools, according to 247Sports. He took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and has visits planned for Kansas and Iowa over the next two weeks as well.

