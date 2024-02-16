MSU Football listed in Action Network’s ‘Never-Too-Early’ 2024 bowl projections

Michigan State football will return to a bowl game next year, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

McMurphy has released a batch of super early — or as he called it “Never-Too-Early” — bowl projections for the 2024 season this week, which included the Spartans. McMurphy has Michigan State landing in the Music City Bowl facing off against Texas A&M of the SEC.

Michigan State is one of 15 schools from the new 18-team Big Ten that McMurphy has bowling in his projections. Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections from McMurphy:

My Never-Too-Early @CFBPlayoff & Bowl projections. 12-Boise at 5-Texas, 9-PennSt at 8-Mizzou; 11-Michigan at 6-Oregon; 10-Bama at 7-ND. Byes: 1-UGA, 2-OhioSt, 3-FSU, 4-Utah. Alamo: USC-KansasSt; Vegas: Tennessee-Arizona; Holiday: Clemson-Washington https://t.co/3acezUIhZw — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire