MSU football is latest power program to offer 2025 New Jersey OL Malachi Goodman

Michigan State football is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to a 2025 offensive lineman prospect from New Jersey.

Malachi Goodman of Paramus, N.J. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Goodman is an interior offensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class.

Goodman is not currently rated on 247Sports but has picked up a ton of recent attention on the recruiting trail. He holds scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, according to 247Sports. Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Florida and USC have all offered him since the start of 2024.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire