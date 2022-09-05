MSU football is latest power five program to offer 2024 QB Maealiuaki Smith of San Mateo, Calif.

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2024 quarterback prospect that is turning heads across many power five programs.

Maealiuaki Smith announced on Saturday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Smith is an unranked quarterback prospect from San Mateo, Calif.

Michigan State is the ninth school to extend Smith an offer, according to 247Sports. The Spartans join Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington, UNLV and San Jose State as schools that have offered Smith.

After a conversation with Coach Johnson, I am humbled to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University! pic.twitter.com/OXWT6PlobV — Maealiuaki Smith 🇹🇴 (@maealiuaki) September 4, 2022

