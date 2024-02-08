Advertisement

MSU football lands PWO commitment from DL Mason Nickel

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State Football added a local kid to their 2024 class on Wednesday.

Mason Nickel of Midland, Mich. officially signed with Michigan State on Wednesday. Nickel is a preferred walk-on prospect and is considered a defensive lineman.

According to Ryan O’Bleness of Spartans Illustrated, Nickel picked Michigan State over offers from Ferris State, Saginaw Valley State and Michigan Tech. Nickel announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday and made things official on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire