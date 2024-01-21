MSU football lands commitment from FCS All-American, Holy Cross transfer OT Luke Newman

Michigan State football picked up a massive transfer prospect on Saturday evening.

Former Holy Cross offensive tackle Luke Newman committed to Michigan State on Saturday night. Newman announced the commitment via social media.

Newman — who played high school football for Brother Rice in Michigan — was a previous FCS All-American and all-conference selection while at Holy Cross. He had received interest from numerous Big Ten and power five programs, including Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Purdue and Wake Forest.

BREAKING: #MichiganState lands transfer OT Luke Newman from Holy Cross. The all-conference left tackle returns home to the state of Michigan, having played his HS ball at Brother Rice. Big pickup for MSU’s offensive line pic.twitter.com/uEIPs1r2CW — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) January 21, 2024

