MSU football lands commitment from FCS All-American, Holy Cross transfer OT Luke Newman
Michigan State football picked up a massive transfer prospect on Saturday evening.
Former Holy Cross offensive tackle Luke Newman committed to Michigan State on Saturday night. Newman announced the commitment via social media.
Newman — who played high school football for Brother Rice in Michigan — was a previous FCS All-American and all-conference selection while at Holy Cross. He had received interest from numerous Big Ten and power five programs, including Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Purdue and Wake Forest.
