MSU Football to host Wisconsin transfer LB Jordan Turner

Michigan State football could be nearing another big-time get in the transfer portal.

Former Wisconsin starting linebacker Jordan Turner will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting the notable transfer portal news regarding the Spartans.

Turner appeared in 24 games the past two seasons for the Badgers, and recorded a total of 135 tackles. He also had five sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire