MSU football to host 3-star QB, Nebraska commit Daniel Kaelin this weekend

Michigan State football is working towards flipping a fellow Big Ten quarterback commit in the 2024 class.

Three-star quarterback Daniel Kaelin will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Kaelin is committed to Nebraska, but there is news swirling that the Cornhuskers will flip five-star legacy quarterback Dylan Raiola from Georgia which, of course, would impact Kaelin.

BREAKING: #MichiganState is set to host 2024 #Nebraska QB commit Daniel Kaelin on an official visit this weekend, per @TomLoy. Crafty recruiting by Jonathan Smith and his staff to circle around the Bellevue (NE) product with a week until NSD. Profile: https://t.co/bwMdxGkFCw pic.twitter.com/psoF3FhWkD — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 13, 2023

Kaelin ranks as the No. 28 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 2 player from Nebraska.

Kaelin originally committed to Missouri in March but after the Cornhuskers struck out on Raiola in the spring, he elected to decommit from the Tigers and join Nebraska’s 2024 class. Now that Raiola appears to be back in the mix for the Cornhuskers, Michigan State could swoop in and grab a last-minute commit from a solid three-star prospect in Kaelin.

Keep your eyes out on Kaelin’s recruitment as he could very well end up in East Lansing, Mich. next fall.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire