MSU football gets blown out at Ohio State

To no surprise, Michigan State stood no chance in a prime time matchup against Ohio State on Saturday.

The Spartans experienced yet another dismantling loss on Saturday, this time at the hands of Ohio State. The final score was 38-3 and it was not even that close.

Michigan State was able to move the ball effectively in the first half but all of those drives stalled with the Spartans going into the break in a big hole. Ohio State led 35-3 at the break, with Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. recording three touchdowns.

Ohio State elected to call off the dogs in the second half, with the Buckeyes pulling a majority of their starters early in the frame. That resulted in Ohio State only adding three points to their lead in the easy victory.

Katin Houser got his fifth straight start at quarterback for Michigan State. He completed 12 of 24 passes for only 92 yards. As a team, Michigan State only recorded 182 total yards compared to 530 for the Buckeyes.

With the loss, Michigan State drops to 3-7 on the year and will officially finish with a losing record for a second straight season. The Spartans’ chances of reaching a bowl game are essentially over as well.

Michigan State will return to the field next week in a road game at Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire