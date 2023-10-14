MSU football fumbles win vs. Rutgers

This Michigan State football season continues to get worse and worse.

The Spartans found a new way to lose on Saturday, fumbling away an 18-point lead to fall at Rutgers, 27-24. Michigan State once again outplayed their opponent but made costly mistakes that left them on the short end of the scoreboard.

Michigan State led 17-6 at half and carried a 24-6 lead into the fourth quarter with the game clearly in hand. However, a blocked punt for a touchdown by Rutgers to open the fourth quarter turned the tide of the game. The Scarlet Knights would score two more touchdowns in a four-minute span to regain the lead with roughly eight minutes left in the game. Michigan State would fail to get anything going again on offense from that point as Rutgers ran the clock out for the win.

Katin Houser made his first career start at quarterback for the Spartans and looked impressive in rainy conditions. Houser finished the game completing 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State falls to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans have lost four straight games.

The Spartans return to the field next week in a home rivalry game against Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET next week.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire