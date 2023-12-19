MSU football flips Kent State LB commit as PWO

Michigan State was able to successfully complete a flip on the recruiting trail to start their Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans received a commitment from Carter Enyard, a linebacker from Kansas City (MO) who was previously committed to Kent State. He will be coming to MSU as a preferred walk-on.

Enyard ranks as a 3-star linebacker and possessed FBS offers from Kent State and UNLV. He is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, possessing a lot of upside as a PWO candidate.

While just a PWO, Enyard joins Andrew Brinson, Austin Clay, Justin Denson, Makhi Frazier, Wyatt Hook, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Alessio Milivojevic, Jaylen Thompson, Brand Tullis, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

