MSU football extends PWO offer to local 2023 ATH Brandon Lewis

Michigan State football has extended a preferred walk-on offer to a local athlete in the 2023 class.

Brandon Lewis of Lansing, Mich. announced on Twitter on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for Lansing Catholic Central and is listed as an athlete on 247Sports.

Lewis is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He is a two-time all-conference selection at defensive back, according to his Twitter profile.

