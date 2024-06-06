MSU football extends an offer to 2026 Utah 5-star TE Brock Harris

The Spartans have extended an offer to an elite tight end in the 2026 class.

Brock Harris of Saint George, Utah has reportedly received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to Corey Robinson of 247Sports. Harris is a five-star tight end in the 2026 class.

Harris ranks as the No. 3 tight end and No. 24 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 player from Utah.

Harris received the offer during his recent visit to Michigan State this week, according to 247Sports. He holds offers from nearly 40 programs, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

