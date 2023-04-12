MSU football extends first offer to Florida 2024 ATH Camren Campbell

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an under-the-radar prospect from Florida in the 2024 class.

Camren Campbell of Tampa, Fla. announced earlier this week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Campbell plays for Tampa Bay Tech High, and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

Campbell is currently unranked on 247Sports, and is listed as an athlete.

According to Campbell, Michigan State was the first to extend him a scholarship from the FBS level. He has since received an offer from Miami (OH) as well.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire