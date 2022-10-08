MSU football drops fourth straight game in another double-digit loss vs. Ohio State

Another week, another blowout loss for Michigan State.

For a fourth straight week, Michigan State fell by double digits — this time against Ohio State, 49-20. The Buckeyes entered this game as a near four-touchdown favorite, and while things were close into the second quarter, that quickly changed.

Michigan State fought strong throughout most of the first half, with the Spartans cashing in on an interception touchdown by Charles Brantley and a touchdown reception from Jayden Reed. Those two big-time plays had Michigan State down 21-13 about halfway through the second quarter. However, Ohio State would score a pair of touchdowns from there to carry a commanding 35-13 lead into halftime.

Ohio State opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns to build a five-touchdown lead and would start to pull their starters from there with the game in command.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud finished with 361 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He only had five incomplete passes — one less than touchdowns thrown. Conversely, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne finished with 113 passing yards for one touchdown and one interception.

Overall, the Spartans were out gained by Ohio State 614-to-202 in total yards. The Buckeyes had 29 first downs to only 12 for the Spartans.

Michigan State will return to the field next week looking to snap their lengthy losing streak against Wisconsin. The Badgers will come to Spartan Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

