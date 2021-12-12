MSU football reserve defensive end Jack Camper enters the transfer portal

Michigan State football reserve defensive end Jack Camper announced he's entering the NCAA's transfer portal via Twitter on Sunday.

I’ve decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility left and continue my education elsewhere. Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart. -Camper

•#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DHsUQoQAYx — Jack Camper (@jackWcamper) December 12, 2021

Camper, who has been with the program since 2017, played in just two games in 2021, collecting one tackle against Youngstown State.

Over his four years in East Lansing, Camper had 29 tackles, including a season high 18 in 2020. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native was originally recruited as a tight end out of IMG Academy in Florida but made the transition to defensive end towards the end of his first season at Michigan State.

Camper's exit is the latest in a trend of Spartans to leave the program, James Ohonba and Trenton Gillison announced their intent to transfer on Dec. 10.

