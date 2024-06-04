MSU Football boasts PFF’s ‘highest graded’ returning IOL in Big Ten
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus, Michigan State will have the top returning interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten next year.
PFF released a list of their top 10 returning interior offensive linemen and a Spartan was at the top. Oregon State transfer Tanner Miller is ranked as the No. 1 returning interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten. His PFF score is 73.5 which just edges out Spencer Holstege of UCLA.
Check out the complete rankings from PFF below:
Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Interior OL💪 pic.twitter.com/c4kMDwsKQw
— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 3, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.