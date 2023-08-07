MSU doesn’t receive any votes in 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Michigan State football will start the 2023 season with extremely low expectations.

The 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday and the Spartans failed to receive a single vote in the poll. Michigan State is coming off a 5-7 year with relatively low expectations nationally and the coaches poll proved that to be the case on Monday.

Four teams from the Big Ten cracked the preseason top 25 — including Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 4), Penn State (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 21). Iowa was right outside the top 25 with the most votes to not be ranked.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire