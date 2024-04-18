MSU DL Simeon Barrow reportedly again enters transfer portal

For the fourth time, Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Thursday morning that Barrow has once again entered the transfer portal. This is the fourth time Barrow has entered the transfer portal, with a return to Michigan State occurring in each of his three previous entries.

Barrow has started 30 games for the Spartans in his career and recorded 110 tackles, with 18.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He’s also forced two fumbles in his career.

Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Has made 30 career starts and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/40hHw2tzQe — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 18, 2024

