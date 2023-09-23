MSU defense gaining experience, making progress

Sep. 23—MANKATO — Minnesota State brought back a lot of offensive firepower and experience this season, but the defense had a few different names, trying to fill in for graduated starters.

Through three games, the defense still seems to be a work in progress.

"Some things we've done have been truly impressive," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "We've done pretty well, considering all the new faces on defense, but we have some big tests coming up."

Minnesota State (3-0) hosts Concordia-St. Paul (1-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.

The Mavericks have moved up to No. 5 in both national polls, on the strength of an experienced offense that ranks seventh in Division II at 45.7 points per game, led by the third-best rushing attack that averages 290.3 yards.

But the old saying goes that offense sells tickets, and defense wins championships.

"I think we're all still trying to figure things out," junior defensive end Maven Kretche said. "Some of the guys have only played three games of college football in this defense, but it will come with time. Rep it, rep it, rep it."

The Mavericks have allowed 21.7 points per game, which is a bit high, but other numbers suggest the defense, under new coordinator Todd Taylor, has played a little better. Minnesota State has only allowed 294.0 yards per game, with 129.0 yards passing. Opponents are only converting on 20.1% of third-down plays and have only gotten into the red zone nine times in three games, scoring six touchdowns.

The Mavericks have three interceptions and five fumble recoveries, and they have sacked opposing quarterbacks 10 times.

Hoffner said the third-down defense and short-yardage crew has been good, helping the run defense to limit two of the first three opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground. The Mavericks have allowed less than 12 plays of 10 or more yards per game, and the offense is averaging more than 20.

"Some of the new guys in the defensive line have really stepped up," Hoffner said. "But we need to get more pressure with the four guys up front."

Safety Zack McIntyre leads the defense with 13 tackles, while lineman Cody Brown and Kretche both have 10 tackles, including two sacks.

Kretche said the first three opponents have used max pass protection, keeping a running back or tight end to block on pass plays to allow the quarterback more time to find a receiver. But he hopes to help the defense get more pressure, even against the extra blocker.

"We just have to do things consistently for us to get where we want to be," he said. "You can't take any days off at practice."

Kretche isn't worried about his team's attention to detail. With a little more experience, he thinks the defense will become a strength, even against some of the more explosive offenses later in the season.

"The buy-in on this team is the biggest thing I've noticed," Kretche said. "From the start of fall camp, everyone has been committed. This is the most committed team I've ever been on."

Notes: Running backs Tony Anger and Christian Vasser should be back in the lineup after missing last week's game at Minot State. Defensive lineman Max Lommel is likely to miss another game with an injury.

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.