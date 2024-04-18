MSU DB Marqui Lowery Jr. enters the transfer portal

Another Michigan State defensive back has entered the transfer portal.

Marqui Lowery Jr. announced on Thursday that he’s entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons at Michigan State. Lowery transferred to Michigan State from Louisville in 2021.

In his three seasons as a Spartan, Lowery appeared in 14 career games and recorded 30 tackles (two for loss) and two passes defended. His best season for the Spartans was his first in 2021, with not much production the past two years.

I am officially in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining pic.twitter.com/a4DUvP0VG5 — Marqui Lowery Jr (@MarquiLowery7) April 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire