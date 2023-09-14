MSU commit, 4-star OL Andrew ‘AJ’ Dennis picks up offer from Penn State

One of the top commits in Michigan State’s 2024 class has picked up an offer from a rival Big Ten program.

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew “AJ” Dennis has picked up an offer from Penn State, according to his X profile. He announced the scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday — only a few days after Michigan State suspended Mel Tucker indefinitely.

Dennis ranks as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 194 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 4 player from Michigan.

Dennis has been committed to Michigan State since early April, but it’s no secret that he’ll be a guy getting some more attention now that Tucker’s future in the program is in doubt. This will be a commit Michigan State fans should closely monitor as losing him would be a big blow to the 2024 class.

