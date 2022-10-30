MSU coach Mel Tucker issues statement about assault in Michigan Stadium tunnel

In case you’ve been living under a rock, after Michigan football beat rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor, 29-7, on Saturday night, an unfortunate incident took place in the immediate aftermath.

Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows was assaulted by multiple MSU players following the game, and Jim Harbaugh alleges that another Wolverine was also assaulted — though, all we have is video of McBurrows. Harbaugh and Michigan AD Warde Manuel are working with the police and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on the investigation into what happened.

Though he didn’t have any comment on the incident after it happened, MSU head coach Mel Tucker released a statement on Twitter, saying that the Spartans have a responsibility while also saying there is no excuse for what happened. He says that he and the program will cooperate with police on the matter.

As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk. — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) October 30, 2022

In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action. — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) October 30, 2022

This may have been late, but it is fair and necessary. It does make sense that Tucker may have been reserved in his press conference, considering that he may not have the full brief on what did happen, and anything he says could have incriminated players while he didn’t have the full story. Now that he appears to have that story, he’s taking ownership — which, again, is necessary.

We will continue to follow this story.

