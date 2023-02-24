MSU C Carson Cooper expected back in lineup against Iowa on Saturday

Michigan State basketball got some good injury news on Thursday.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said on Thursday that freshman center Carson Cooper is expected to return to the lineup in Saturday’s road matchup against Iowa. Cooper missed Tuesday’s game against Indiana after suffering a sprained ankle in practice on Monday.

Izzo said C Carson Cooper likely will be available Saturday at Iowa. Practiced today after a pretty significant left ankle sprain, to which his coach said Cooper’s toughness impressed him. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 23, 2023

Cooper has played sparingly this season but recently has started to earn more playing time and provided strong minutes for the Spartans when he’s on the floor. Cooper has officially appeared in 24 games this year and is averaging 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds across 6.3 minutes per game.

Cooper had arguably two of his best games this year against Ohio State and Michigan before missing Tuesday’s matchup with Indiana. Hopefully, Cooper can pickup where he left off should he return to the floor this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire